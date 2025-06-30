DC region braces for record travel over July 4th holiday weekend
WASHINGTON - A record number of Americans, including many in the D.C. region, are expected to travel for the Independence Day weekend, as the Transportation Security Administration and AAA brace for one of the busiest stretches of the summer.
With the holiday falling on a Friday, travel volume is surging as millions take advantage of the long weekend. AAA projects 61.6 million people will travel by car, 1.3 million more than last year. The heaviest traffic is expected on Wednesday and Sunday, with U.S. Route 50 likely to see the most congestion, said FOX 5's Melanie Alnwick.
Travel surge expected
What we know:
AAA urges drivers to prepare vehicles in advance, as the most common roadside assistance calls include flat tires, dead batteries, lockouts and running out of gas. Safety officials also warn of an increased crash risk, largely due to speeding, distractions, impaired driving and failure to wear seatbelts.
"Every year 40,000 people are killed in traffic crashes. The most common causes of those deaths? Speed, distraction, impairment and not wearing your seatbelt" said AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins.
TSA, AAA issue warnings
At airports, TSA expects to screen more than 18.5 million travelers between Tuesday, July 1, and Monday, July 7. Sunday, July 6, is projected to be the busiest travel day.
TSA officials say they’re fully staffed and prepared, with streamlined screening procedures in place. Travelers are reminded to bring a REAL ID or other acceptable identification and follow rules for traveling with firearms, unloaded and in checked baggage only.
The agency is also urging travelers to arrive early, pack patience, and show appreciation for TSA agents and airport staff working through the holiday to keep passengers moving safely.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Transportation Security Administration and AAA.