DC region braces for record travel over July 4th holiday weekend

The Brief More than 61 million drivers expected on roads for the July 4th weekend, with peak congestion Wednesday and Sunday. TSA will screen over 18.5 million air travelers between July 1 and July 7. AAA urges travelers to prep vehicles and stay safe amid increased crash risks.



A record number of Americans, including many in the D.C. region, are expected to travel for the Independence Day weekend, as the Transportation Security Administration and AAA brace for one of the busiest stretches of the summer.

With the holiday falling on a Friday, travel volume is surging as millions take advantage of the long weekend. AAA projects 61.6 million people will travel by car, 1.3 million more than last year. The heaviest traffic is expected on Wednesday and Sunday, with U.S. Route 50 likely to see the most congestion, said FOX 5's Melanie Alnwick.

Travel surge expected

What we know:

AAA urges drivers to prepare vehicles in advance, as the most common roadside assistance calls include flat tires, dead batteries, lockouts and running out of gas. Safety officials also warn of an increased crash risk, largely due to speeding, distractions, impaired driving and failure to wear seatbelts.

"Every year 40,000 people are killed in traffic crashes. The most common causes of those deaths? Speed, distraction, impairment and not wearing your seatbelt" said AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins.

TSA, AAA issue warnings

At airports, TSA expects to screen more than 18.5 million travelers between Tuesday, July 1, and Monday, July 7. Sunday, July 6, is projected to be the busiest travel day.

TSA officials say they’re fully staffed and prepared, with streamlined screening procedures in place. Travelers are reminded to bring a REAL ID or other acceptable identification and follow rules for traveling with firearms, unloaded and in checked baggage only.

The agency is also urging travelers to arrive early, pack patience, and show appreciation for TSA agents and airport staff working through the holiday to keep passengers moving safely.