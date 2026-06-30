Judges block Virginia assault weapons ban ahead of July 1 implementation

The Brief Virginia’s new assault weapons ban will not take effect as scheduled on July 1 for several localities across the Commonwealth following a series of legal challenges. On Monday, a Washington County circuit judge became the latest to block the measure, joining other judges in issuing preliminary injunctions that prevent enforcement by Virginia State Police and local prosecutors. While the future of the firearm ban remains tied up in the court system, numerous other laws are still set to take effect across Virginia on July 1.



Virginia’s new assault weapons ban will not take effect as scheduled on July 1 for several localities across the Commonwealth following a series of legal challenges.

What we know:

On Monday, a Washington County circuit judge became the latest to block the measure, joining other judges in issuing preliminary injunctions that prevent enforcement by Virginia State Police and local prosecutors, according to FOX 5 D.C. reporting.

The judicial halts mean the ban will be blocked in multiple jurisdictions, including Frederick, Chesterfield, Giles and York counties.

In his ruling, Washington County Circuit Judge Jeffrey Campbell asserted that banning the sale, purchase and manufacturing of assault weapons—including magazines holding more than 15 rounds—violates a 1971 provision of the Virginia Constitution guaranteeing the right to keep and bear arms.

What they're saying:

Legal experts say the battle highlights a fundamental legal conflict.

"I think the big takeaway is that there's a tension between our modern desire to curb gun violence and our nation's long history of the Second Amendment and firearm rights," Attorney Joseph Tully told FOX 5 D.C. "There's always going to be tension, and it's just going to have to play out in the courts."

Virginia Attorney General Jay Jones expressed deep disappointment with the rulings and vowed to appeal the injunctions to defend the legislation, which was passed by the General Assembly and signed by Gov. Abigail Spanberger.

"Gun violence is the key driver of violent crime in the Commonwealth and nation, and assault weapons are designed intentionally to inflict maximum damage in a matter of seconds," Jones said, maintaining that the law saves lives and complies with the state constitution.

Other new laws

What's next:

While the future of the firearm ban remains tied up in the court system, numerous other laws are still set to take effect across Virginia on July 1.

READ MORE: New Virginia laws starting July 1: Pay transparency, rent rules and more

These include a "clean slate" law to seal certain criminal records, a "click to cancel" mandate for online subscriptions, enhanced protections for renters and the introduction of new speed-limiting devices for speeding motorists.