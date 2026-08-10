Potomac Shores Golf Club says green intentionally vandalized by dirt bikes, unauthorized vehicles

Officials at Potomac Shores Golf Club say a green was intentionally damaged by dirt bikes and other unauthorized vehicles, marking the latest in a series of vandalism incidents on the course.

The club posted photos of the damage Sunday, saying they have experienced repeated acts of vandalism over the past several months involving individuals riding dirt bikes and other motorized vehicles on the property.

Officials said they are working with law enforcement, and the grounds crew is repairing the damage and restoring the affected areas.

Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to contact police.