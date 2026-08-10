FAA to pause flights for Freedom 250 Grand Prix: Here's when and where
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Travelers flying into or out of the Washington, D.C., area on August 23 should prepare for potential delays.
What we know:
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has announced a temporary pause in flight operations at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport for the upcoming Freedom 250 Grand Prix event.
Flights at DCA are expected to be temporarily suspended from 10:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. on Sunday, August 23.
The FAA notes that these times are subject to change depending on event variables and airspace needs.
What you can do:
Passengers scheduled to fly during this window should check their flight status directly with their airline before heading to the airport.
The backstory:
The temporary flight pause will make way for the Freedom 250 Grand Prix, a historic two-day motorsports event taking place on August 22–23. Celebrating America's 250th anniversary, the event marks the first-ever NTT IndyCar Series race to be held on the streets of the nation's capital.
The race circuit will run around the National Mall, offering a unique street-racing experience set against the backdrop of the Washington Monument, the U.S. Capitol and the Smithsonian museums.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Freedom 250 Grand Prix and Federal Aviation Administration.