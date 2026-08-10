FAA to pause flights for Freedom 250 Grand Prix: Here's when and where

The Brief The FAA expects to pause all flight operations at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) on Sunday, August 23, from 10:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Passengers flying through DCA should check their flight status directly with their airline The pause is being implemented to accommodate the Freedom 250 Grand Prix.



Travelers flying into or out of the Washington, D.C., area on August 23 should prepare for potential delays.

What we know:

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has announced a temporary pause in flight operations at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport for the upcoming Freedom 250 Grand Prix event.

Flights at DCA are expected to be temporarily suspended from 10:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. on Sunday, August 23.

The FAA notes that these times are subject to change depending on event variables and airspace needs.

What you can do:

Passengers scheduled to fly during this window should check their flight status directly with their airline before heading to the airport.

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The backstory:

The temporary flight pause will make way for the Freedom 250 Grand Prix, a historic two-day motorsports event taking place on August 22–23. Celebrating America's 250th anniversary, the event marks the first-ever NTT IndyCar Series race to be held on the streets of the nation's capital.

The race circuit will run around the National Mall, offering a unique street-racing experience set against the backdrop of the Washington Monument, the U.S. Capitol and the Smithsonian museums.