Man dead after struck by hit and run driver in DC

The Brief • A man died after he was struck by a hit‑and‑run driver in southeast Washington.

• Police say Ricky Marshall was found with critical injuries in the 1200 block of Sumner Road.

• A preliminary investigation found he was struck by an eastbound vehicle that did not remain at the scene.

A man died after he was struck by a hit‑and‑run driver early Sunday in southeast Washington.

What we know:

Police say the crash happened just before 12:30 a.m. on July 5 in the 1200 block of Sumner Road.

Officers found the victim, identified as 63‑year‑old Ricky Marshall of southeast D.C, suffering from critical injuries in the roadway. He was transported to a hospital, where he later died.

A preliminary investigation found that Marshall was crossing Sumner Road when he was struck by an eastbound vehicle. The driver did not remain at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 202‑727‑9099 or text the department’s tip line at 50411.