Judge to decide next steps in bid to remove Purcellville’s vice mayor

A judge will determine the next steps in the recall effort to remove Purcellville Vice Mayor Carl "Ben" Nett from office, a petitioner tells FOX 5.

The hearing over the recall petition comes months after Nett's arrest in an investigation into alleged misconduct, tied to town his leadership and police department operations.

What we know:

"LoudounNow" originally reported that a three-day jury trial on the recall effort was expected to begin on Monday, December 1st. Beverly Chaisson, a long-time resident a one of the organizers behind the recall petition, tells FOX 5 that was changed to a status hearing slated for December 1st. She says the judge could then decide whether to move forward with a Jury or Bench Trial; but she's hoping Nett is at least suspended on Monday.

Nett faces six felony charges, including two counts for bid rigging and conspiracy. He and Town Manager Kwasi Fraser, a former four-term mayor, were arrested over the summer. Fraser is also charged with two felony counts of bid rigging and conspiracy.

Nett was previously an officer with the Purcellville Police Department while also serving as the town's Vice Mayor.

Investigators say Nett and Fraser hired an independent consultant to review the police department, with a recommendation that Nett be appointed police chief. When that didn’t happen, the push to disband the department reportedly followed. Other serious allegations are also under review. The push to disband the police department also came as the town was facing a $3 million budget shortfall.

Residents launched the recall effort before the criminal investigation began.

"Every council meeting we see more and more damages are being done to the town. More employees that have given it all are being terminated or forced out. This last budget, they froze or terminated 11 positions. And we're still not within budget in this point in time and yet they continue to hire another town manager — a friend of a friend ..." said Beverly Chaisson to FOX 5 over the phone, as she was on her way to the 9:30 a.m. hearing.

What's next:

The criminal investigation is looking into actions and allegations in Loudoun County. Stafford County’s Commonwealth Attorney serves as the special prosecutor on the recall petition. Purcellville residents are also seeking the recall of the town's mayor and two councilmembers.

Nett is scheduled to return to court for his criminal case in January.

