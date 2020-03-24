Joe Buck will call play-by-play for coronavirus-era home videos: ‘I’d love to get some practice reps in’

article

Fox Sports broadcaster Joe Buck doesn’t have any games to call amid the coronavirus pandemic but he’s willing to keep his voice sharp by narrating people’s home videos — as long as the recipients donate to charity.

“While we’re all quarantined right now without any sports, I’d love to get some practice reps in. Send me videos of what you’re doing at home and I’ll work on my play-by-play,” Buck tweeted on Sunday. “Seriously!”

Buck’s colleagues, Fox Sports reporter Erin Andrews, asked if he will post the videos on social media.

“Ohhhh I will,” he wrote. “But it has to be of daily stuff. Not you playing Madden.”

Buck told followers that anyone who gets a video posted needs to agree to one simple rule.

“All hell is broken lose inside this house,” Buck said at one point.

Buck is Fox Sports’ lead play-by-play announcer for NFL, MLB and USGA coverage — but sports are on hiatus until further notice.

