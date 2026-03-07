JFK Jr. lookalike contest comes to DC on Sunday

The Brief A group is hosting a John F. Kennedy Jr. lookalike contest in Logan Circle on Sunday. The contest is scheduled for 4 p.m. at Barrel House Cafe & Bar. The winner will reportedly get $50 cash. More than 1,000 people have expressed interest.



More than 1,000 people could potentially descend on Logan Circle on Sunday for a John F. Kennedy Jr. lookalike contest.

JFK Jr. lookalike contest

What we know:

The contest is scheduled for 4 p.m. at Barrel House Cafe & Bar in Logan Circle.

"DC, get ready to crown our very own JFK Jr. lookalike," the page reads.

The event has gotten so popular, it's featured on the D.C. discover page on Partiful.

The event organizers shared an update earlier in the week, saying they had gotten more than 400 people interested in attending, "but less than 10 among us marked that they plan to come as contestants." The organizers encouraged attendees to try and recruit a friend for the contest.

The event has only gotten more popular since then. As of Saturday afternoon, more than 1,000 have indicated they're interested in going.

One of the organizers of the event shared a message on their TikTok page, "warning" any "tall, handsome brunette" men who might be nearby.

"Be so careful because if you don't like attention from really pretty women, stay far away from Barrel House," they said. "Do not come, do not dress like JFK Jr. because these women are really excited to see guys who look like you."

And it's not all attention from "really pretty women." The winner will receive a $50 cash prize.

New TV series focuses on Carolyn Bessette and JFK Jr.

John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette during "The Warhol Look/Glamour Style and Fashion" Exhibition Gala at The Whitney Museum in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

The backstory:

JFK Jr. and his wife Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy have been put back in the spotlight recently as the focus of the new FX show "Love Story."

The show "explores the undeniable chemistry, whirlwind courtship and high-profile marriage of one of the most iconic couples of the 20th century," according to FX. The show is based off Elizabeth Beller’s book Once Upon a Time: The Captivating Life of Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy.

JFK Jr., Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy die in plane crash

Dig deeper:

The couple died in a plane crash on July 16, 1999, along with Carolyn's sister, Lauren Bessette.

Kennedy was piloting a single-engine Piper Saratoga that had left New Jersey's Essex County Airport heading for Martha's Vineyard Airport in Massachusetts.

The plane went down in the Atlantic Ocean approximately 7.5 miles west of Martha's Vineyard.

The National Transportation Safety Board later concluded that Kennedy became disoriented while approaching Martha’s Vineyard.