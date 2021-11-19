Expand / Collapse search

Jeannette Reyes honored at Black Women in Media awards

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Updated 12:36PM
News
FOX 5 DC

Jeannette Reyes at Black Women in Media awards

FOX 5’s Jeannette Reyes was honored at the Black Women in Media award show last week.

FOX 5's Jeannette Reyes was honored at the Black Women in Media award show last week.

"Black Women in Media has chosen to honor Jeannette Reyes for her work, contribution, and demonstration of excellence in News and Journalism," the group said. BWIM was created in 2014 to spotlight Black women in the fields of media, entertainment, television and radio.

This was the sixth annual awards conference – which in addition to recognizing some of the biggest names in media and entertainment, also features panels, workshops and speakers.

Past nominees include Cathy Hughes, Karine Jean-Pierre, Tamron Hall and MC Lyte.