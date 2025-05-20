JCPenney stores reportedly closing later this month: See the list
Several JCPenney stores across the country will reportedly close their doors soon.
Which JcPenney’s stores are closing?
What we know:
According to USA Today, seven additional stores will close on May 25:
- The Shops at Tanforan in San Bruno, California
- The Shops At Northfield in Denver, Colorado
- Pine Ridge Mall in Pocatello, Idaho
- West Ridge Mall in Topeka, Kansas
- Fox Run Mall in Newington, New Hampshire
- Asheville Mall in Asheville, North Carolina
- Charleston Town Center in Charleston, West Virginia
What we don't know:
JCPenney would not confirm the list of closures to FOX Local.
The backstory:
JCPenney, which emerged from Chapter 11 reorganization in December 2020 with new owners, not only has grappled with years of internal issues but also faces an uncertain economy that has challenged healthier department stores.
The chain’s core customers are budget-conscious families, whose median income ranges from $50,000 to $75,000. They’ve been particularly hit hard by higher costs basic items and high interest rates, making borrowing on credit cards and taking out a mortgage more expensive.
RELATED: Rite Aid stores closing: Here's what's next
The company filed for bankruptcy reorganization in May 2020 after the pandemic-induced temporary closing of stores put the already struggling retailer deeper in peril.
JCPenney CEO Marc Rosen told FOX Business in 2023 that the company had been working to revamp its product offering, making sure it's a cheaper alternative to other department stores, to boost customer frequency. It also announced that it was infusing more than $1 billion into the business to enhance its store portfolio.
The Source: The information for this story was provided by USA Today. Previous FOX Local reporting, FOX Business also contributed.