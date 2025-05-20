JCPenney stores reportedly closing later this month: See the list

The Brief JCPenney locations in CA, CO, ID, KS, NH, NC, and WV are expected to shut down May 25, per USA Today. The company declined to confirm the closures to FOX Local. After emerging from bankruptcy in 2020, JCPenney continues to fight inflation, reduced foot traffic, and economic pressures on core customers.



Several JCPenney stores across the country will reportedly close their doors soon.

Which JcPenney’s stores are closing?

What we know:

According to USA Today, seven additional stores will close on May 25:

The Shops at Tanforan in San Bruno, California

The Shops At Northfield in Denver, Colorado

Pine Ridge Mall in Pocatello, Idaho

West Ridge Mall in Topeka, Kansas

Fox Run Mall in Newington, New Hampshire

Asheville Mall in Asheville, North Carolina

Charleston Town Center in Charleston, West Virginia

What we don't know:

JCPenney would not confirm the list of closures to FOX Local.

The backstory:

JCPenney, which emerged from Chapter 11 reorganization in December 2020 with new owners, not only has grappled with years of internal issues but also faces an uncertain economy that has challenged healthier department stores.

The chain’s core customers are budget-conscious families, whose median income ranges from $50,000 to $75,000. They’ve been particularly hit hard by higher costs basic items and high interest rates, making borrowing on credit cards and taking out a mortgage more expensive.

The company filed for bankruptcy reorganization in May 2020 after the pandemic-induced temporary closing of stores put the already struggling retailer deeper in peril.

JCPenney CEO Marc Rosen told FOX Business in 2023 that the company had been working to revamp its product offering, making sure it's a cheaper alternative to other department stores, to boost customer frequency. It also announced that it was infusing more than $1 billion into the business to enhance its store portfolio.