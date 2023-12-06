JC Penney store at Westfield Wheaton Mall evacuated after person barricaded inside
WHEATON, Md. - Authorities say the JC Penney store at the Wheaton Mall in Montgomery County has been evacuated after a person barricaded themselves inside.
The incident was reported around 10:30 a.m.
Police say the situation has been contained to one area and there is no threat to the public.
No injuries have been reported.
