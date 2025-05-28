Jazz in the Garden returns to National Sculpture Garden

The Brief Jazz in the Garden is officially back at the National Gallery of Art. The summer series kicked off on Friday, May 23 at 6 p.m. and stretches through July 11, although there will be no concert on July 4. Registration for the event is done through a lottery process that takes place the week before the concert.



Jazz in the Garden is back for its annual concert series put on by the National Gallery of Art every Friday.

The summer series kicked off on Friday, May 23 at 6 p.m. and stretches through July 11, although there will be no concert on July 4.

Here is a full schedule of performances and lottery dates:

Lao Tizer Band

Jazz R&B fusion, Friday, May 23

Lottery opens: Monday, May 12, 10:00 a.m.

Lottery closes: Friday, May 16, noon

Results announced: Monday, May 19, 10:00 a.m.

Leigh Pilzer’s Seven Pointed Star

Jazz septet, Friday, May 30

Lottery opens: Monday, May 19, 10:00 a.m.

Lottery closes: Friday, May 23, noon

Results announced: Monday, May 26, 10:00 a.m.

New Jazz Underground

Modern jazz trio, Friday, June 6

Lottery opens: Monday, May 26, 10:00 a.m.

Lottery closes: Friday, May 30, noon

Results announced: Monday, June 2, 10:00 a.m.

Kyaira

Soul singer, Friday, June 13

Lottery opens: Monday, June 2, 10:00 a.m.

Lottery closes: Friday, June 6, noon

Results announced: Monday, June 9, 10:00 a.m.

Gastón Reggio Group

Afro-Uruguayan Jazz, Friday, June 20

Lottery opens: Monday, June 9, 10:00 a.m.

Lottery closes: Friday, June 13, noon

Results announced: Monday, June 16, 10:00 a.m.

Plena Libre

Afro-Latin fusion, Friday, June 27

Lottery opens: Monday, June 16, 10:00 a.m.

Lottery closes: Friday, June 20, noon

Results announced: Monday, June 23, 10:00 a.m.

Incendio

Global guitar sounds, Friday, July 11

Lottery opens: Monday, June 30, 10:00 a.m.

Lottery closes: Friday, July 4, noon

Results announced: Monday, July 7, 10:00 a.m.

There will be a few additional passes available at all entrance gates starting at 5 p.m. the day of each concert on a first-come, first-served basis.

On concert days, the Sculpture Garden will close from 4 to 5 p.m. Gates will reopen at 5 p.m., and concerts will begin at 6 p.m.

The National Gallery of Art Sculpture Garden is located on the north side of the National Mall. Entrances are located at 7th Street NW, 9th Street and Constitution Avenue NW, and 9th Street and Madison Drive NW.