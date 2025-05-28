Jazz in the Garden returns to National Sculpture Garden
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Jazz in the Garden is back for its annual concert series put on by the National Gallery of Art every Friday.
The summer series kicked off on Friday, May 23 at 6 p.m. and stretches through July 11, although there will be no concert on July 4.
Here is a full schedule of performances and lottery dates:
Lao Tizer Band
Jazz R&B fusion, Friday, May 23
- Lottery opens: Monday, May 12, 10:00 a.m.
- Lottery closes: Friday, May 16, noon
- Results announced: Monday, May 19, 10:00 a.m.
Leigh Pilzer’s Seven Pointed Star
Jazz septet, Friday, May 30
- Lottery opens: Monday, May 19, 10:00 a.m.
- Lottery closes: Friday, May 23, noon
- Results announced: Monday, May 26, 10:00 a.m.
New Jazz Underground
Modern jazz trio, Friday, June 6
- Lottery opens: Monday, May 26, 10:00 a.m.
- Lottery closes: Friday, May 30, noon
- Results announced: Monday, June 2, 10:00 a.m.
Kyaira
Soul singer, Friday, June 13
- Lottery opens: Monday, June 2, 10:00 a.m.
- Lottery closes: Friday, June 6, noon
- Results announced: Monday, June 9, 10:00 a.m.
Gastón Reggio Group
Afro-Uruguayan Jazz, Friday, June 20
- Lottery opens: Monday, June 9, 10:00 a.m.
- Lottery closes: Friday, June 13, noon
- Results announced: Monday, June 16, 10:00 a.m.
Plena Libre
Afro-Latin fusion, Friday, June 27
- Lottery opens: Monday, June 16, 10:00 a.m.
- Lottery closes: Friday, June 20, noon
- Results announced: Monday, June 23, 10:00 a.m.
Incendio
Global guitar sounds, Friday, July 11
- Lottery opens: Monday, June 30, 10:00 a.m.
- Lottery closes: Friday, July 4, noon
- Results announced: Monday, July 7, 10:00 a.m.
There will be a few additional passes available at all entrance gates starting at 5 p.m. the day of each concert on a first-come, first-served basis.
On concert days, the Sculpture Garden will close from 4 to 5 p.m. Gates will reopen at 5 p.m., and concerts will begin at 6 p.m.
The National Gallery of Art Sculpture Garden is located on the north side of the National Mall. Entrances are located at 7th Street NW, 9th Street and Constitution Avenue NW, and 9th Street and Madison Drive NW.