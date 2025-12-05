Jayden Daniels to start Sunday vs. Vikings

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels will start Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings, the team announced Friday on X.

Daniels has missed Washington’s last three games with a dislocated left elbow and six of the team’s 12 games this season.

LANDOVER, MD - NOVEMBER 02: Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) surveys the field for an open receiver during the Seattle Seahawks game versus the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium on November 02, 2025, in Landover, MD.

The Commanders (3-9) have dropped seven straight, a year after finishing 12-5 and reaching the NFC title game with Daniels playing in all 20 games.

Tests last month showed Daniels did not need surgery.

The backstory:

Daniels injured his non‑throwing elbow Nov. 2 in a loss to Seattle, when his left arm bent awkwardly as he braced during a fourth‑quarter tackle.

Washington trailed by 31 points at the time, and coach Dan Quinn admitted the next day it was a mistake to keep his starting quarterback in the game.

