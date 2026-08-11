Maryland says it hit nearly every Chesapeake Bay pollution target, turns to 2040

The Brief Maryland says it met its sediment and phosphorus reduction targets and came within 1 percentage point of its nitrogen goal. The milestones are part of the Chesapeake Bay Watershed Agreement signed in 2014. State officials say the next phase will focus on runoff from developed areas and farms.



Maryland has met or surpassed nearly all of its pollution-reduction targets under the 2014 Chesapeake Bay Watershed Agreement, Gov. Wes Moore said Tuesday.

By the numbers:

The governor’s office said Maryland achieved the following pollution-reduction progress from 2009 through 2025:

100% of its sediment reduction goal

100% of its phosphorus reduction goal

99% of its nitrogen reduction goal

The targets were set under the 2014 Chesapeake Bay Watershed Agreement, which aimed to improve water quality across the watershed.

Why it matters

Moore said restoring the Chesapeake Bay is tied to Maryland’s environment and economy, including tourism, seafood and oyster-related industries.

The state also said it achieved goals related to tributary-scale oyster restoration, land conservation, fish passage and public access under the 2014 agreement.

Chester River, a tributary of the Chesapeake Bay, in Crosby, Maryland, on July 21, 2023, after a rain storm. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

What's next:

Bay watershed jurisdictions will continue working toward the 2025 pollutant-reduction goals through 2030, according to a spokesperson for the governor.

The jurisdictions are then set to work toward updated goals under the revised Chesapeake Bay Watershed Agreement, with most targets due by 2040.

Maryland Department of Natural Resources Secretary Josh Kurtz said the state’s next phase will focus on pollution that comes from sources such as stormwater runoff in developed areas and agricultural runoff.

"As we enter the next phase of Bay restoration, we are building off our success through targeted reductions of nonpoint pollution sources such as stormwater runoff from our developed areas and farms," Kurtz said.