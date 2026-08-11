The Brief The jackpot climbed after no ticket matched all numbers in Monday night’s drawing. A Fallston ticket won $1 million, the state’s third $1 million prize in two weeks. A Columbia player won $150,000 with a Power Play multiplier of 3X.



The Powerball jackpot is nearing the $1 billion mark after no ticket matched all numbers in Monday night’s drawing.

Powerball numbers last night

The winning numbers for Aug. 10, 2026, were 6, 37, 54, 55, 64 and the Powerball number 10. With no jackpot winner, Wednesday’s prize has grown to an estimated $975 million, or $422.3 million for the cash option.

Powerball jackpot

Powerball drawings are held Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. The jackpot starts at $20 million and increases each time it goes unclaimed. Tickets cost $2 and are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and the United Kingdom. Players must match all five numbers plus the Powerball number to win the jackpot.

Did anyone win the Powerball last night? Maryland lands another $1 million winner (Maryland Lottery)

Maryland Powerball winners

Maryland players saw several big wins despite the jackpot rollover. A ticket sold at Harvest Fare Supermarket in Fallston matched the first five numbers to win $1 million which is the state’s third $1 million prize in two weeks. Another $1 million ticket was sold Aug. 1 at a 7‑Eleven in College Park, and a July 29 $1 million winner from Royal Farms in Odenton was claimed Monday by an anonymous Anne Arundel County resident who called himself "Powerball Bulldog."

A Harris Teeter customer in Columbia won $150,000 in Monday’s drawing after matching four numbers and the Powerball. The player added the $1 Power Play option, tripling the $50,000 prize to $150,000 with a 3X multiplier.

Did someone win the Powerball?

Since the last jackpot was hit May 2, Maryland players have claimed 20 prizes of $50,000 or more, including three $1 million winners, the $150,000 Columbia prize, a $100,000 win in Edgewood and 15 $50,000 prizes across multiple communities.