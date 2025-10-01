Jayden Daniels medically cleared to practice: Quinn
WASHINGTON - Washington Commanders coach Dan Quinn said Jayden Daniels has been medically cleared to practice.
Quinn made the announcement on Wednesday at the beginning of a team press conference.
READ MORE: Commanders fall short in 34–27 loss to Falcons
Cleared to practice
Daniels has been sidelined by an injured left knee that kept him out of the lineup for the last two games.
Quarterback Marcus Mariota made his second consecutive start in place of Daniels last week – a 34-27 loss at the Atlanta Falcons.
Star receiver Terry McLaurin also missed last week with a quadriceps injury.
GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - SEPTEMBER 11: Jayden Daniels #5 of the Washington Commanders is tackled by Evan Williams #33 and Rashan Gary #52 of the Green Bay Packers during the first quarter in the game at Lambeau Field on September 11, 2025 in Green Bay,
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Washington Commanders and the Associated Press.