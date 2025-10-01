Jayden Daniels medically cleared to practice: Quinn

The Brief Jayden Daniels has been medically cleared to return to practice, Coach Dan Quinn said.

Daniels missed the last two games with a left knee injury.

Terry McLaurin was also sidelined in last week’s loss to Atlanta.

Washington Commanders coach Dan Quinn said Jayden Daniels has been medically cleared to practice.

Quinn made the announcement on Wednesday at the beginning of a team press conference.

Cleared to practice

Daniels has been sidelined by an injured left knee that kept him out of the lineup for the last two games.

Quarterback Marcus Mariota made his second consecutive start in place of Daniels last week – a 34-27 loss at the Atlanta Falcons.

Star receiver Terry McLaurin also missed last week with a quadriceps injury.

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - SEPTEMBER 11: Jayden Daniels #5 of the Washington Commanders is tackled by Evan Williams #33 and Rashan Gary #52 of the Green Bay Packers during the first quarter in the game at Lambeau Field on September 11, 2025 in Green Bay, Expand