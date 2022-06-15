January 6 hearings: Wednesday’s hearing postponed; Thursday’s hearing expected to focus on Pence

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attacks at the U.S. Capitol has postponed Wednesday's hearings due to what they say are scheduling and availability issues.

The series of hearings began June 9 and are expected to continue into next week as panel members detail the investigation into the deadly violence that erupted when then-president, Donald Trump, tried to overturn Joe Biden's election victory.

WHERE TO WATCH

You can watch all hearings LIVE and get complete recaps online at FOX5DC.com. For more information on the attacks, watch FOX 5's Lindsay Watts and her examination of the insurrection in her podcast, Siege On Democracy.

WHAT WE'VE LEARNED SO FAR

The panel has held two hearings which have featured new video, audio and other evidence including initial findings that have been collected during the yearlong investigation.

They have shown clips from the violent attack and interviews with Trump aides who detailed their conversations with the just-defeated president as returns came in on election night

The committee is trying to establish that Trump pushed lies about widespread election fraud despite hearing evidence that it didn't happen.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ US Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS), (L) Chair of the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the US Capitol, and Vice Chairwoman Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) preside over a House Select Committee hearing to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the US Capitol, in the Cannon House Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, June 13, 2022. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

WHAT'S AHEAD

The hearing scheduled for Wednesday has been delayed. A spokesman for the panel said the postponement was due to "a number of scheduling factors, including production timeline and availability of members and witnesses." The hearing had been moved to next week.

Thursday's hearing is expected to focus on Trump's efforts to convince Vice President Mike Pence to illegally hinder the electoral count or to object to Biden's election victory. In a Tweet, Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, the committee's Republican co-chair, said Thursday's hearing will examine Trump's "relentless effort on Jan. 6, and in the days beforehand, to pressure Vice President Pence to refuse to count lawful electoral votes."

Other hearings are expected to review Trump's pressure on Justice Department officials and will also provide a look what was happening in the White House as the violence unfolded at the Capitol.

The committee said the investigation will continue after the hearings area over. Panel members will then decide whether they have found criminal activity –and if so – if it should be referred to the Justice Department. The department, which is conducting its own investigation, could take or leave the recommendation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report