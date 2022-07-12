January 6 Hearing: Where, when to watch Tuesday’s January 6 Capitol attack hearing

The seventh hearing by the panel investigating the January 6, 2021, siege of the U.S. Capitol will be held Tuesday and is expected to focus on how violent extremists answered former President Donald Trump's call to come to the nation's capital and rally.

Panel members say Trump's December 19 tweet saying, 'Big protest in D.C. on January 6th. Be there, will be wild!,' was a pivotal moment that led up to the attack on the U.S. Capitol as his administration continued their efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

WHERE TO WATCH

You can watch all hearings LIVE and get complete recaps online at FOX5DC.com. For more information, watch FOX 5's Lindsay Watts and her examination of the insurrection in her podcast, Siege On Democracy.

Tuesday's hearing is expected to begin at 1 p.m. EST

WHAT WE'VE LEARNED SO FAR

The series of hearings has featured new video, audio and other evidence collected during the panel's yearlong investigation into the deadly violence that erupted when then-president Trump tried to overturn Joe Biden's election victory.

State officials have testified about the pressure they faced from Trump after the election and the former president's attempts to invalidate Biden's win.

The committee's hearings also featured testimony from former aides to Vice President Mike Pence who described the then-president's efforts to persuade him to object as Congress counted the electoral votes on Jan. 6. The panel played video of the rioters outside the Capitol calling for Pence's death.

The committee has also used the hearings to tell the stories of the people who have been hurt, either in the violence of Jan. 6 or through harassment from those who believe the election was stolen.

This is the only hearing set for this week. An expected prime-time hearing Thursday has been canceled.

WHAT'S AHEAD

The committee plans to hold more hearings going forward focusing on the attack and what Trump was doing inside the White House as the violence unfolded.

For the past year, the committee has been investigating the violence at the Capitol and its causes, and has interviewed more than 1,000 witnesses and produced some 140,000 documents.

Nine people died in the attack and its aftermath.

The Associated Press contributed to this report