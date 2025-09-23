Virginia school officer fired, accused of inappropriate contact with underage student

The Brief A school resource officer in Virginia was fired after alleged inappropriate contact with a high school student. The incident happened at James Wood High School in Frederick County. The department said it believes this was an isolated incident.



A Virginia school resource officer was fired after an alleged incident involving a juvenile student.

What we know:

The Frederick County Sheriff's Office said it was made aware of an incident between a school officer and a student at James Wood High School. The department immediately put the officer on leave.

SUGGESTED: Arlington County Public Schools to launch new anti-bullying curriculum

After investigating with school and county officials, the Sheriff's Office announced that they had fired the officer on Monday. In a statement on Facebook, the Sheriff's Office said that this was an isolated incident.

What we don't know:

Officials did not identify the officer to protect the student's privacy. The Frederick County Sheriff's Office is still investigating the case. It's not clear whether the officer will face any charges.

SUGGESTED: Fairfax County Public Schools could lose federal funding over bathroom policy

What they're saying:

The FCSO said on Facebook that the incident "has tarnished the badge, the reputation of the Frederick County Sheriff's Office personnel and our School Resource Officers and should not reflect negatively on the entire agency."

James Wood High Principal R. Shelly Andrews shared the news with the school community on Monday. In her message, Andrews said "We understand that these situations can cause concern, and we appreciate your patience and understanding as we work diligently to address this matter. Our priority is always the safety and well-being of our students."