Athletic director in Virginia arrested for allegedly sending nude pics to student

The Brief A James Wood High School athletic director was arrested for allegedly sending sexually explicit photos to a 17-year-old student. Brian Patrick Sullivan, 35, was taken into custody in Pennsylvania after a felony warrant was issued. The explicit images were reportedly sent via a social media app between November 2024 and January 2025. Sullivan is on administrative leave, and the investigation by Frederick County authorities is ongoing.



A James Wood High School athletic director has been arrested and charged in connection with allegations of sending sexually explicit photographs to a student.

Athletic director faces charges

What we know:

Brian Patrick Sullivan, 35, of Winchester, was arrested on Feb. 17 in Ross Township, Pennsylvania, after a felony warrant was issued following an investigation by the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office.

Sullivan is facing several charges for allegedly using a communication device to transmit sexually explicit photos to a 17-year-old student.

Timeline:

The allegations surfaced on Feb. 13 when Frederick County Public Schools officials were alerted to accusations that Sullivan had sent nude photos, including an explicit image of his exposed genitalia, to a student using a popular social media app.

Investigation ongoing in Virginia

The photos were believed to have been sent off-campus and after school hours, between November 2024 and January 2025. Upon being notified, FCPS quickly informed the FCSO School Safety Division, which launched a criminal investigation.

As a result of the investigation, Sullivan, who has served as the athletic director at James Wood High School since 2022, was placed on administrative leave by the school district.

What's next:

Sullivan was reportedly visiting family in Pennsylvania when the warrant was issued. The Ross Township Police Department assisted in his arrest, and Sullivan is currently in custody awaiting extradition to Virginia.

Authorities have stated that the investigation remains ongoing, and additional charges may follow.

The Frederick County Sheriff's Office is urging anyone with information regarding the incident to contact them.