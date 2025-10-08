James Comey Indictment: Former FBI Director pleads not guilty over alleged lies to Congress

The Brief James Comey pleaded not guilty to charges he lied to Congress. The case has raised concerns over political targeting by the Justice Department. Trump allies pushed for charges despite warnings about weak evidence.



Former FBI Director James Comey pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges he lied to Congress in a criminal case that has intensified scrutiny of the Justice Department’s role in targeting President Donald Trump’s political opponents.

James Comey case

What we know:

The case has fueled concerns that the Justice Department is being weaponized to pursue Trump’s adversaries, allegedly at the direction of a White House intent on retribution for perceived slights against the president.

Comey entered his plea through an attorney at the federal courthouse in Alexandria, Virginia, responding to charges that he lied to Congress five years ago.

Legal battle ahead

What's next:

The move sets off a legal battle in which defense lawyers are expected to seek dismissal of the indictment, potentially arguing it amounts to selective or vindictive prosecution.

The indictment, handed down two weeks ago, followed a dramatic series of events.

Trump publicly urged Attorney General Pam Bondi to take action against Comey and other perceived enemies. He then replaced the veteran attorney overseeing the investigation with Lindsey Halligan, a White House aide with no prior experience as a federal prosecutor.

Halligan filed charges just before a legal deadline expired, despite warnings from career attorneys that the evidence was too weak to support an indictment.

What’s in the James Comey indictment?

The two-count indictment accuses James Comey of lying to the Senate Judiciary Committee on Sept. 30, 2020, by denying he authorized an associate to act as an anonymous source to the media.

It also alleges he obstructed a congressional proceeding.

Comey has denied any wrongdoing and says he was looking forward to a trial.

The indictment does not name the associate or detail what information may have been shared, making it difficult to estimate the strength of the evidence or fully understand the allegations.

