Florida Gators QB Jalen Kitna, arrested on child pornography charges

Florida Gators backup quarterback Jalen Kitna was arrested Wednesday after he reportedly shared images of child sexual abuse material on the popular social platform, Discord, police said.

On Wednesday, police said they served a search warrant at 2308 SW 38th Drive after they received a cyber tip indicating that a Discord user, later identified as Kitna, "distributed an image of child sexual abuse material (CSAM) through their platform."

Police said when they interviewed Kitna, he said he remembered sharing the two images, but believed they were "legal" since he found them online.

Shortly after sharing the pictures, Kitna said his Discord account was deactivated and assumed that someone reported him, police said.

When Kitna's electronic devices were searched, police said they found more images of child sexual abuse material.

Kitna was arrested on two counts of distribution of child exploitation material and three counts of possession of child pornography.

Kitna is a redshirt freshman originally from Tacoma, Washington, and has played in four games during the 2022 season. He was ranked the No. 44th quarterback in the country before joining the Gators. His father, Jon Kitna, is a former NFL quarterback.

"We are shocked and saddened to hear of the news involving Jalen Kitna. These are extremely serious charges and the University of Florida and the UAA have zero tolerance for such behavior. Jalen has been suspended indefinitely from the football program," a statement from the University Athletic Association said.

