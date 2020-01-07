Jack Evans to resign from DC Council on January 17

D.C. councilmember Jack Evans has announced he will resign.

According to FOX 5 Tom Fitzgerald, Evans made the announcement in a letter sent to the Council on Tuesday. Evans will resign on January 17.

Evans has been at the center of a host of ethical violation accusations.

In a November report, the chairman of the D.C. Council said Evans has “obliterated the public trust.”

Evans was the target of an FBI raid at his Georgetown home in June after allegations surfaced that he violated ethics rules while he was chair of WMATA’s board.

Evans resigned from his position as Metro Board Chairman one day after the Federal agents’ raid.

In August, the District’s Board of Ethics and Accountability fined him $20,000.