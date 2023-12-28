"It's sick:" 10 men arrested for online predatory behavior in Fairfax County

Fairfax County is set to announce the arrest of ten men caught engaging in online predatory behavior last week, according to officials.

Chief of Police Kevin Davis told FOX 5 that Fairfax County will announce the arrests Thursday around 11:30 a.m.

"They thought they were interacting with 13- and 14-year-old kids, they were actually interacting with Fairfax County police detectives. And they thought that they were going to meet a 13- or 14-year-old and engage in illegal sexual activities," said Davis to FOX 5 DC.

Davis said that of the ten adult men, several are from Virginia. They range in age from 22 to 42, according to Davis.

"A lot of them have been arrested for these types of crimes before," said Davis. "It's sick, it's deviant behavior … unfortunately, the only way to stop this type of criminal misconduct in these folks is to incarcerate them, and I'm glad we've done that."

Davis encouraged parents to visit the website for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children for guidance on what websites and apps that children should avoid.

