NWS says 3 tornadoes touched down in Southern Maryland after Isaias brought heavy rain, flooding

Tropical Storm Isaias ravaged the mid-Atlantic with heavy rain, flooded roadways and gusty winds that resulted in at least three confirmed tornadoes Tuesday.

Although downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm after making landfall in North Carolina overnight, Isaias triggered multiple tornado warnings during the morning hours Tuesday in St. Mary’s County, Charles County, Calvert County and other parts of Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

FOX 5's Caitlin Roth says the National Weather Service confirmed tornadoes touched down in St. Mary’s County (EF-0 & EF-1) and Calvert County (EF-1).

The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado on the ground near Leonardtown, Maryland around 6:30 a.m. and Flood Warnings were issued throughout the D.C. region as the fast-moving storm marched up the East Coast.

Residents across the D.C., Maryland and Virginia reported power outages as the storm roared across the region.

Parts of southern Maryland and the eastern shore were hit hardest by the storm. FOX 5's Bob Barnard was in the Leonardtown area where he witnessed motorists trying to cross a flooded roadway. Authorities say one person was killed when a tree landed on a vehicle near Mechanicsville, Maryland during the height of the storm.

As the storm moves away from the area, skies will clear, however, flooding concerns remain. Expect highs in the low-80s for the rest of the day and a partly sunny Wednesday with some isolated storms for parts of the region.

