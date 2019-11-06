Is your GPS routing you to toll lanes instead of regular lanes?

In about a week and a half, the HOV lanes on Interstate 395 will become express toll lanes and the company responsible for it all is now addressing GPS woes.

There are concerns that driving apps are routing commuters to the toll lanes instead of regular lanes — is it coincidental or something bigger?

Transurban, the company that already operates the I-95 and I-495 express lanes and will run the I-395 lanes, is currently investigating. The company says it’s reaching out to several navigation companies to look into any routing dilemmas.

FOX 5 spoke with some folks off-camera Wednesday who have experienced some routing issues recently.

Transurban says they’re in touch with GPS companies about this and also about the shift coming soon to I-395.

FOX 5’s Tisha Lewis reports at least 100,000 commuters travel on the I-395 corridor and will be impacted by the switch starting November 17.

Transurban says an EZ Pass will make your commute smoother.

Of course with drivers having the option to take the I-395 Express toll lanes, traffic should move faster on the regular lanes.

