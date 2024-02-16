Is it going to snow? How much to expect this weekend in DC, Maryland, Virginia

Is it going to snow this weekend? All signs point to yes, snow lovers!

Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia will likely see widespread snowfall beginning late Friday night into early Saturday morning.

What time will it snow?

FRIDAY EVENING: No snow expected Friday. If you’re going out tonight after school and work, you’re in the clear.

MIDNIGHT: Snow arrives. Impressive snow rates after a brief mix at the onset of the storm. "It won't be a major snow event, but when the snow comes down, it'll be falling fast and furious," says FOX 5’s Tucker Barnes. "We might see an inch or two an hour for three or four hours."

5/6AM SATURDAY: Some models have the storm wrapping up as early as 5 a.m. or 6 a.m. Generally, two to four inches of accumulation is expected with localized totals up to five inches possible.

7:30AM SATURDAY: Storm will have moved out of the DMV region. The rest of the day will be cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 40 degrees. Windy with some gusts as high as 28 mph.

Winter Storm Warnings, Watches & Winter Weather Advisories in effect

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect from 10 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday for portions of Central and Northern Maryland, the District of Columbia, and Northern and Northwest Virginia.

WINTER STORM WATCH in effect from Friday evening through Saturday morning for portions of North, Central and Western Maryland, Northern and Northwest Virginia and Eastern West Virginia.

WINTER STORM WARNING in effect from 7 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday for portions of western Maryland, Northwest and Western Virginia and Eastern West Virginia.

Drivers should plan on slippery road conditions, the National Weather Service says. Visibility may be reduced to less than one half mile at times. If you must travel during the storm, slow down and use caution while on the road. Steps, sidewalks, and driveways could be icy and slippery increasing risk of a falls and injuries.

Know The Difference: Winter Storm Watches, Warnings & Advisories from National Weather Service

Watches mean "keep a watch on things". They for a POTENTIAL threat, and are often issued before a storm has even formed. With a Watch, hazardous winter weather is only a possibility, not a certainty. Think of Watches as the "yellow light" in a traffic light - be aware.

Winter Storm Watch is issued when heavy snow, damaging ice accumulations, or blizzard conditions are possible. Winter Storm Watches are typically issued 24 to 72 hours before a winter storm starts. Watches are issued when there is the POTENTIAL for at least 5 inches of snow and/or 1/4 inch of ice accumulation.

Warnings are issued when the threat to life and property is imminent or has already begun from severe winter weather. With warnings, we move from the potential, to the EXPECTATION of a hazardous winter event. Think of Warnings as the "red light" in a traffic light - take action.

Winter Storm Warning is issued when life-threatening winter weather in the form of heavy snow, sleet or mixed wintry precipitation, is imminent or occurring. Winter storm warnings are typically issued 12 to 36 hours before the event is expected to start.

Advisories are low-level warnings, issued for the EXPECTATION of less serious weather conditions that will not cause immediate threat to life and property. Advisories will be issued when weather conditions will impact motorists, outdoor activities, or public events. These events could become life-threatening if proper precautions are not taken. Like warnings, they are also a "red light", but for a less serious event.

Winter Weather Advisory is issued for accumulations of snow, freezing rain, freezing drizzle, or sleet, that will create inconveniences and impacts. During an advisory, if caution is not exercised, life and property may be threatened. They are issued for an impactful amount of accumulating snow, up to 5 inches - and/or any ice accumulation from freezing rain.

2024 snow totals so far this winter for DC, Maryland & Virginia

BOSTON | 9.3 inches

BALTIMORE | 9.1 inch

PHILADELPHIA | 8.6 inches

WASHINGTON, D.C. | 7.9 inches

NEW YORK | 5.5 inches

We'll have the latest updates to the forecast as it changes.

