Is Harpers Ferry haunted? A closer look at the town's eery past

article

Harpers Ferry, West Virginia is a town rich with American history. But it's also said to be the home of some who have passed on and still choose to lurk around.

Harpers Ferry was the location of John Brown's raid and played a crucial role in the American Civil War. During the four years of the war, the town's ownership changed hands anywhere from 9 to 12 times, given the amount of fighting that happened there.

Houses and shops on main street in Harper's Ferry; West Virginia. (Photo by: Robert Knopes/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Amelia Garland gives year-round tours of the town to shine a light on the stories of its past.

"There was a lot of violence here, and considering that there was a lot of death and violence concentrated in one small spot, it seems that Harpers Ferry has a rather unique kind of haunted history. And also we are at the apex of two rivers, the Shenandoah and the Potomac. And they say that water does seem to draw energy," says Garland. "Harpers Ferry does have a very unique feeling."

Uncover the eerie history behind the most haunted places in the DC metro area in FOX5's latest mini-series, FOX 5 Historic Haunts. Hosted by Jacqueline Matter, this series dives into the most chilling supernatural tales of the region, guided by experts who know these locations best. Watch now on FOX Local.