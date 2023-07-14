IRS warns of 'unclaimed refund' scam that asks for photos, bank info: Here’s what to look out for

The Internal Revenue Service has issued a warning for taxpayers to be on the lookout for a new scam that tries to trick filers into believing they are owed a refund.

The scheme involves a letter arriving in a cardboard envelope from a delivery service. The letter includes IRS identification and wording that the notification is "in relation to your unclaimed refund."

Officials say the letter also displays contact information and a phone number that do not belong to the IRS.

The recipient of the scam letter is then asked to to provide sensitive personal information like detailed pictures of their driver's licenses, IRS officials say. An unusual feature of the news scam is that it tries to trick people into emailing or phoning in very detailed personal information.

Administrators say the letter also tells recipients they need to provide "Filing Information" for their refund. This includes some awkwardly worded requests like this:

"A Clear Phone of Your Driver's License That Clearly Displays All Four (4) Angles, Taken in a Place with Good Lighting."

The scammers also try for information including cellphone number, bank routing information, Social Security number and bank account type, followed by a poorly worded warning:

"You'll Need to Get This to Get Your Refunds After Filing. These Must Be Given to a Filing Agent Who Will Help You Submit Your Unclaimed Property Claim. Once You Send All The Information Please Try to Be Checking Your Email for Response From The Agents Thanks"

IRS officials say this scam contains a variety of warning signs, including odd punctuation and a mixture of and inaccuracies.

For example, the letter says the deadline for filing tax refunds is Oct. 17 when the deadline for people on extension for their 2022 tax returns is actually Oct.16. In addition, the IRS handles tax refunds, not "unclaimed property."

"This is just the latest in the long string of attempts by identity thieves posing as the IRS in hopes of tricking people into providing valuable personal information to steal identities and money, including tax refunds," said IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel in a statement. "These scams can come in through email, text or even in special mailings. People should be careful to watch out for red flags that clearly mark these as IRS scams."

Here's how you can report scams to the IRS.