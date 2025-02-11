IRS tax refund schedule 2025: what you need to know

The Brief Refund Schedule : IRS accepts tax returns from January 27, 2025. E-filed returns with direct deposit: refunds within 10-21 days. Mailed returns: 4-8 weeks. Direct Deposit : Fastest refund method. Peak season (late March-mid April) may cause delays. Refund Status : Use "Where’s My Refund?" online tool. Needed: Social Security/ITIN, filing status, refund amount.



Tax season is in full swing, and the IRS anticipates that 140 million individuals will file returns by April 15. Here's the IRS tax refund schedule for 2025 and other information that will help you with your return.

IRS tax refund schedule 2025

Filing Start Date: The IRS began accepting tax returns on January 27, 2025.

E-filed Returns: If you file your return electronically and opt for direct deposit, you can generally expect to receive your refund within 10 to 21 days after the IRS accepts your return.

Mailed Returns: If you opt to mail a paper return, it usually takes between 4 to 8 weeks for processing.

Tax Credits: Claiming the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) or Additional Child Tax Credit (ACTC) may result in a longer processing time as the IRS needs to conduct additional verification. Typically, refunds involving these credits are issued by the end of February at the earliest.

Peak Season: Filing during the peak tax season, particularly from late March to mid-April, can delay your refund due to the high volume of returns being processed.

Direct Deposit: This is the fastest way to get your refund. You can deposit it into your checking, savings, or retirement account.

Where’s My Refund? to check your status

Taxpayers can use the online tool "Where’s My Refund?" to check the status of their income tax refund.

Information related to this tool is updated once daily, overnight. To access the status of your refund, you’ll need:

-Your Social Security or individual taxpayer ID number (ITIN)

-Your filing status

-The refund amount calculated on your return

Resolving refund issues

If your refund doesn't seem right it might be due to the following reasons:

Corrections Made: We adjusted errors on your tax return. A notice explaining the changes will be sent to you, and details can also be found in "Where's My Refund?"

Offsets Applied: Your refund was applied to your IRS tax balance or certain state or federal debts.

Spousal Debts: Refunds from joint returns might be used to cover your spouse’s debts.

Lost or Destroyed Refunds: If your refund is lost or destroyed, you can request a replacement check.

Incorrect account information

If you entered the wrong account or routing number, call the IRS at 800-829-1040 to halt the deposit. If the deposit is already made to another account, you will need to contact your bank to recover the funds.

Paper Check Issuance

If you received a paper check instead of a direct deposit, it might be because:

-The account is not in your name, your spouse’s name, or a joint account.

-Your financial institution rejected the direct deposit.

-You requested more than three electronic refunds into one account.

Incorrect refunds

-If you receive a refund you’re not entitled to, please return it to the IRS promptly.

You can always check the status of your refund using the IRS's "Where's My Refund?" tool on their website or via the IRS2Go mobile app.