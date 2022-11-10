IRS hiring over 700 new employees

The Internal Revenue Service is looking for over 700 new employees to help taxpayers at Taxpayer Assistance Centers across the country.

"This is an important priority to provide more service at the IRS for the upcoming filing season," said Ken Corbin, the Service's Taxpayer Experience Officer and Wage and Investment Commissioner, in a press release. "We are working to have more than 270 walk-in sites properly staffed to provide the help taxpayers need and deserve. This will be the first time in a decade our walk-in sites will be fully staffed."

The IRS says the increase in staffing is part of wider improvements enabled by the Inflation Reduction Act funding approved in August 2022.

For these 700 openings, the technical positions needed are Individual Taxpayer Advisory Specialists who provide face-to-face assistance in IRS TAC offices and the Initial Assistance Representatives, responsible for greeting and determining the needs of taxpayers visiting TAC offices.

The IRS says the pay for these positions is highly competitive and that the positions offer benefits, on-the-job training, opportunities for advancement, health and life insurance, and a federal retirement.

Register online for the hiring information session on November 17 at 1 p.m. Eastern time.

For more information about these positions, visit USAJOBS . For more iformation about open positions at the IRS, go to the IRS Careers page.