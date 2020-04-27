IRS enhances 'Get My Payment' online application to help taxpayers

The Internal Revenue Service has made an update to its "Get My Payment" tool to help Americans track their coronavirus-prompted stimulus payments.

The enhancements, which started last week and continued through the weekend, adjusted several items related to the online tool, which debuted on April 15.

The changes were implemented to help millions of additional taxpayers with new or expanded information and access to adding direct deposit information.

“We delivered Get My Payment with new capabilities that did not exist during any similar relief program, including the ability to receive direct deposit information that accelerates payments to millions of people,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig. “These further enhancements will help even more taxpayers. We urge people who haven’t received a payment date yet to visit Get My Payment again for the latest information."

The IRS stimulus tool, which also allows people to provide their direct deposit information if necessary, has frustrated taxpayers with a “Payment Status Not Available” if “the application doesn’t yet have your data or you are not eligible for a payment.”

The error message could occur for other reasons, too, like if the IRS has not finished processing your 2019 return or you’re expecting a direct deposit but didn’t file a tax return.

The "Get My Payment" tool can be accessed through IRS.gov. Taxpayers need a few pieces of information to obtain the status of their payment and where needed, provide their bank account information. Having a copy of their most recent tax return can help speed the process.

As part of President Trump’s $2 million CARES Act to stimulate the economy, the IRS sent $1,200 payments to those with adjusted gross income below $75,000 and $2,400 to married couples filing taxes jointly who earn under $150,000.

