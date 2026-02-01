Snow, strong winds and dangerous cold continue Sunday across parts of VA, MD and DC

The Brief Snow and strong winds are impacting parts of Virginia and Maryland Sunday morning, especially south and east of Washington, D.C. Snowfall amounts vary sharply across the region, with lighter totals farther north. Dangerous cold and gusty winds will continue even after snow tapers off.



Snow, strong winds and dangerous cold are impacting parts of Virginia, Maryland and the District Sunday morning as a coastal storm continues to move offshore, leaving behind hazardous conditions across the region.

What we know:

According to the National Weather Service, the coastal storm that developed over the weekend is now pulling away, but not before bringing periods of snow and strong winds to parts of the region. Snowfall has been most significant across southern and southeastern Virginia, with lighter and more variable amounts farther north.

Forecasters say a sharp cutoff in snowfall has set up, meaning communities only a short distance apart are seeing very different impacts.

Where snow is ongoing or lingering

Snow is still falling or tapering off in parts of southern and eastern Virginia, which will gradually come to an end Sunday morning. Southern Maryland may also see lingering snow or blowing snow, depending on location.

Farther north — including Washington, D.C. and northern Maryland — snowfall has been more limited, though some slick spots remain from earlier precipitation and blowing snow.

Wind and cold remain a concern

Even as snow diminishes, strong winds continue across the region, especially near the coast, where gusts may still cause blowing and drifting snow. These winds are also contributing to dangerously low wind chills.

Forecasters warn that wind chills Sunday morning may drop below zero in some inland areas, with single-digit wind chills common elsewhere. Cold conditions will make it harder for snow and ice to melt and could prolong hazardous travel conditions.

Coastal and tidal impacts

Along the Chesapeake Bay and coastal areas, tidal flooding remains possible Sunday, particularly around high tide cycles. Officials warn that any flooding could freeze onto roads and surfaces due to the bitter cold, creating additional hazards.

What to expect through the rest of Sunday

Snow should continue to taper from south to north through the morning, but cold temperatures and gusty winds will persist. Travel conditions may remain hazardous even where snowfall has ended, especially on untreated roads and bridges.

Why you should care:

Even as the storm moves out, lingering wind and extreme cold pose ongoing risks, particularly for those traveling, working outdoors or living in coastal and low-lying areas.

Residents are urged to use caution, dress for the cold and monitor local conditions throughout the day.

What's next:

Forecasters say the region will remain cold into the start of the workweek, though winds should gradually ease. Any remaining snow and ice could linger due to below-freezing temperatures.