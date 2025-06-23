Iran bombing US air base in Qatar leaves DC on 'higher alert'

The situation with Iran has sparked the Department of Homeland Security in Washington, D.C. to issue a national security bulletin, warning warning that Iran — or so-called "lone wolf" individuals already in the U.S. — may attempt to use this crisis to launch domestic terror attacks.

Despite repeated threats from Iranian leaders, local officials here in the DMV tell FOX 5 they are not aware of any specific threats targeting D.C., Virginia, or Maryland.

However, they say they’re not taking any chances and have increased their security posture across the board.

What they're saying:

Mayor Bowser says D.C. is in a heightened state of awareness. Concerns range from extremist attacks to cyber threats and anti-Semitic crimes.

"The MPD is deploying with situationally appropriate strategies, and we continue to be briefed by our federal partners," said Bowser.

In Virginia, Fairfax County police say they’re increasing their presence at religious locations.

Maryland Governor Wes Moore says the state remains vigilant against any potential retaliation.

Retired FBI agent Bob McDonald tells FOX 5 the concern is warranted.

"I think D.C., New York and L.A., densely populated areas, should be on higher alert," said McDonald.

Despite repeated threats from Iran, local officials tell FOX 5 they are not aware of any specific threats in the DMV.

In a statement to FOX 5 explaining the bulletin, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem wrote: "It is our duty to keep the nation safe and informed, especially during times of conflict."