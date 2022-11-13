Investigation underway into attempted burglaries at 2 McLean homes

Police are investigating two attempted burglaries that happened near each other in the McLean area of Fairfax County.

Fairfax County Police say the incidents happened on Saturday night at two houses located within a mile of each other.

The first incident happened around 9:11 p.m. at a house in the 1300 block Lancia Drive, and the second incident happened around 10:14 p.m. at a house in the 1300 block Altamira Court.

Police say in both incidents no entry was made into the homes and no items were reported stolen.

Investigators are working to identify suspects and determine if the incidents are related.