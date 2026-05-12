Investigation underway into alleged high school bathroom recording in Loudoun County

The Brief The Sheriff’s Office is investigating allegations of unlawful recording involving students at Freedom High School. Principal Tania Brown said a student used their electronic device in an irresponsible manner. Officials say the investigation may involve additional students and LCPS is providing resources.



In Loudoun County, the Sheriff’s Office is investigating allegations of unlawful recording involving students at Freedom High School.

What we know:

FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick reports that the school’s principal told families investigators are aware of claims that "a student recorded another student" in a bathroom and that students may be gossiping about the incident.

Sources told FOX 5 that the student under investigation is a biological male who identifies as female.

RELATED: Loudoun sheriff investigating alleged bathroom recording at Freedom High School

In a letter to families, Principal Tania Brown said the student used their electronic device in an irresponsible manner.

She added that, because the matter involves possible disciplinary action and an active law‑enforcement investigation, she could not comment further.

"Out of sensitivity to those involved and to the larger school community, we encourage everyone to refrain from speculation and from passing on rumors," Brown said in the statement.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to FOX 5 that it is investigating the allegations and that additional students may be involved.

Loudoun County Public Schools says it is providing resources for students who may need support.