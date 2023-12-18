Investigation underway after human skull found near elementary school in Southwest DC, police say

Authorities are investigating after a human skull was found in a wooded area in Southwest D.C.

Police say around 11:45 a.m., the human remains were found in the area near 2nd and Chesapeake Streets, SW.

Detectives say they are continuing to comb the area to find more evidence in what they now say is a death investigation.

No additional details have been released at this time. Check back for updates on this developing story.