Investigation into disappearance of 2-month-old Kyon Jones continues 1 week after reported missing

Authorities in D.C. continue to investigate the disappearance of 2-year-old Kyon Jones one week after the infant was reported missing.

Kyon was last seen on Wednesday, May 5 but his disappearance wasn't reported until that Friday.

At a press conference Monday, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser confirmed that the baby's mother is considered a person of interest in the case.

Later that same day the Charles City County sheriff's office in Virginia said on a Facebook post that they were assisting D.C. police in a search for a missing infant, but neither agency confirmed that they are searching for Jones.