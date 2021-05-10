Search continues for missing 2-month-old last seen Wednesday in Northeast DC

Authorities in D.C. are continuing their search for a missing 2-month-old.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Officers say the infant, Kyon Jones, was last seen around 12 p.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of Benning Road in Northeast D.C.

Investigators say the incident wasn’t reported to them until Friday. The reason for the delay is unclear at this time.

Kyon Jones (DC Police)

Kyon is described by police as a black male with brown hair and brown eyes. It is unclear what clothing he was wearing when he was last seen.

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 202-727-9099, or text 50411.