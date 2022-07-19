Intoxicated suspect crashes car, flees scene with 2-year-old girl: police

A driver has been arrested after police say he was intoxicated, crashed into another car and fled the scene of the accident with a 2-year-old girl.

Ricardo Ayala Crespin was driving a 2013 Infiniti JX35 north on Sudley Road approaching Balls Ford Road in Manassas on Sunday around 12:42 a.m. when he failed to stop at a red light and struck a 2018 Mercedes GLA250, according to Prince William County Police.

Crespin then took the child out of the car and fled.

Upon arriving at the intersection, officers found the Infiniti unoccupied with significant damage. The driver of the Mercedes was present at the scene.

Officers quickly located Crespin and the 2-year-old girl at a business nearby. Officers determined the accused was intoxicated and took him into custody without incident.

Rescue personnel responded and determined the child was unharmed. The child was turned over to a family member. No additional injuries were reported.

Following the investigation, Crespin was arrested and was found in possession of suspected illegal narcotics while being processed at the Prince William-Manassas Regional Adult Detention Center.