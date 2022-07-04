4 shot in Manassas parking lot after argument escalated, police say

Four people were shot overnight on Monday in a Manassas parking lot after an argument between multiple people escalated, Prince William County Police confirm.

Officers responded to the parking lot of Sam's Car Wash at 8129 Sudley Road around 11:51 p.m. They say a large gathering was occurring when an argument ensued and escalated with multiple gunshots being fired before the gathering dispersed.

While investigating the incident, an adult male was located in the area of Nimitz Ct and Fairmount Ave suffering from gunshot wounds. Two additional adult males were driven to an area hospital, also suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers arrived at the hospital and determined the two men were present at the shooting.

A fourth adult male was also later identified as being at the location at the time of the shooting and had been shot.

Three of the men were flown to an area trauma center while the fourth man was ground transported. The men ranged in age from 23 to 26.

At this time, all injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening. Detectives are actively investigating the shooting to identify the parties involved.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703-792-7000 or submit a web tip here.

There is no active threat to the community at this time, police say.