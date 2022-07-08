Police seize thousands of Fentanyl-laced Percocet pills in Prince William County

Officials confiscated thousands of pills suspected to be laced with Fentanyl in Prince William County, according to police.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Prince William County Police announced Friday on Twitter that the department recently seized over 20,000 suspected counterfeit Fentanyl-laced Percocet pills.

CREDIT: Prince William County Police

Police said the pills were found inside a fire extinguisher located inside the truck of a car. Police did not release any details about the suspect the car belonged to.

RELATED: Drug overdose deaths up again in Virginia in 2021, fentanyl the leading cause

The Tweet stated that the drugs were confiscated as "part of law enforcement's ongoing effort to combat the opioid epidemic in the country."

The announcement comes after police issued a warning to the Prince William County community in April to watch out for counterfeit narcotics laced with Fentanyl.

READ MORE: Suspect arrested in deadly fentanyl linked overdose of 14-year-old in Virginia

The department says the warning came following the deaths of two teenagers, a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old, from drug overdoses in a 48-hour period. Police said counterfeit drugs were used in both deaths. The drugs in both incidents were later tested and confirmed as being laced with Fentanyl.

Prince William County Police also confiscated thousands of Fentanyl-laced Percocet pills in May.

The Police Department warns that Fentanyl can be extremely fatal, even in the smallest doses. They say the best way to save someone suspected of having a Fentanyl overdose is to call 9-1-1 immediately and administer Narcan, if available.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

You can visit this website to find out where you can get Narcan.