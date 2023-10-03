Intoxicated man nearly strikes officer and drives onto median in Gainesville police pursuit

Authorities have arrested and charged an adult man with malicious wounding of a law enforcement officer following a pursuit in Prince William County.

The suspect has been identified as 39-yea-old Aion Navor Wilson of Baltimore, Md. Police say they responded to the 8100 block of Arrowleaf Turn in Gainesville to investigate a suspicious person call.

The investigation revealed Wilson approached the front door of a residence in the above area and claimed to be a food delivery driver. The residents of the home had not ordered food and contacted police. Wilson then went to the side of the home and began yelling before getting into a vehicle and attempted to drive away as responding officers began arriving on the scene.

Police say before they were able to make contact with Wilson he began to drive directly towards the officer. The officer was not struck, and additional officers initiated a pursuit of the vehicle which continued at low speeds. Wilson briefly stopped in the area of Lee Hwy. and Tysons Oak Ct. before driving on the opposite side of Lee Hwy.

Featured article

According to police, a tire-deflation device was successfully deployed before the accused drove into Fauquier County. Wilson drove an additional eight miles before he drove onto a median where the vehicle finally stopped. Officers, with the assistance of Fauquier County deputies, attempted to take the accused into custody which led to a struggle before being detained.

A PWC officer sustained a serious cut to the hand during the altercation. It was later determined that Wilson was intoxicated during the incident. He was charged with attempted malicious wounding of a law enforcement officer, felony eluding and driving under the influence.

Wilson is being held without bond.