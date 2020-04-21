Intermittent 911 call issue reported in Fairfax County for T-Mobile users resolved, officials say

UPDATE: T-Mobile reports an earlier problem with completing some wireless calls to 911 has been resolved, officials in Fairfax County say.

----------------

EARLIER: There have been reports of intermittent issues for T-Mobile users who are attempting to call 911 in Fairfax County.

Fairfax County officials say if you are a caller who receives a busy signal when using your T-Mobile cell phone for an emergency, you can send a text message to 911, use a landline phone to contact the authorities or keep trying on your cell phone.

Officials will provide an update to the situation as more information from T-Mobile becomes available.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather