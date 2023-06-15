Interim DC police chief holds community safety walk in Northwest

D.C. is struggling to quell the violence as it deals with a shortage of officers.

There's also an interim police chief now on the job.

With summer right around the corner, some community activists – people who care about their neighborhoods – are teaming up with police.

They all agree that something needs to be done to stop the violence.

Thursday's safety walk in Northwest was held after Mayor Muriel Bowser introduced her Summer Crime Initiative — which will include police using data to map out areas that will need a larger presence of officers.

Officers will spend about 90 days in those specific areas.

Several D.C. residents who participated in the community safety walk told FOX 5 they're tired of gun violence in the District. Interim Police Chief Ashan Benedict listened to their concerns about how police can strengthen their partnership with the community.

"I think our current deployment strategy with hot-spot policing, this is one of the areas that we are doing that, is for our officers to come here and engage; get out of their vehicles, talk to our citizens, talk to Commissioner Henderson and other ANC commissioners," Chief Benedict said. "And find out what the other problem spots are, and who to engage with."

The Bowser Administration also held a virtual town hall Thursday to allow residents to weigh in on their priorities for the next D.C. police chief.