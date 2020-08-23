Interim chief says Prince George's County officers saved by bullet-resistant vests in 'ambush'
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - Three Prince George's County police officers were injured in a shooting Sunday evening, according to authorities.
Officials said police officers responding to a home invasion call on Capital View Terrace were shot just after 6 p.m.
They were taken to an area hospital where they are being treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Interim Chief Hector Velez said getting the call that three officers were shot were his "worst nightmare" while speaking at a press conference outside of the hospital.
"They were ambused," Velez said when describing the incident. He said the officers were saved by the bullet-resistant vests they were wearing.
Velez said the officers are doing well and in good spirits.
Maryland Governor Larry Hogan offered his sympathies on Twitter: "We are all extending our prayers to the three officers shot tonight in Prince George’s County. @MDSP has offered its full support for the investigation."
Two men were taken into custody unharmed.
This is a breaking news story. Watch FOX 5 for the latest.