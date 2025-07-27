Inmate death at Maryland prison under investigation by state police

The Brief State police are investigating after an inmate died at a Maryland prison this weekend. The inmate and his cellmate were both found with blood on them. The cellmate has since been identified as a suspect.



A Maryland inmate died this weekend, and police say his cellmate has been identified as a suspect.

What we know:

Brian Bell, 42, and another inmate were both found with blood on them inside their cell at the Maryland Correctional Institution on Saturday.

Bell was transported to R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center, where he was pronounced dead.

His cellmate was taken to the University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center, then later identified as a suspect.

What we don't know:

State police are investigating the death, but have yet to release further details, including how the inmate died.

The suspect has also yet to be identified, and has not been charged at this time.

