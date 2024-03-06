A 24-year-old man, who was already in custody at the D.C. Jail, is being charged with the murder of 10-year-old Arianna Davis.

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department believe Charles Edward Owens was involved in the deadly Mother's Day 2023 shooting on Hayes Street in Northeast.

Charles Edward Owens, 24, of Washington D.C.

Owens is the third suspect to be charged with first-degree murder while armed, in the case. The other two men are both 19 years old, and from Southeast, D.C.

It was supposed to be a joyous day for Arianna and her family.

Investigators believe that on Sunday, May 14, 2023, the 10-year-old was out celebrating Mother’s Day with her relatives.

She was riding in the backseat of her family’s car on the way home when shots rang out around 9:15 p.m. in the 3700 block of Hayes Street, NE.

Her family found themselves trapped in between a barrage of gunfire and in the midst of the chaos, Arianna was struck by a bullet.

She was transported to a local hospital where she died three days later, on May 17, 2023.

The investigation into Arianna's death appears to have concluded. The Metropolitan Police Department told FOX 5 that at this time, they are no longer looking for any other suspects.