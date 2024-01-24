DC police arrest second suspect in Mother's Day shooting that killed 10-year-old Arianna Davis

The Metropolitan Police Department announced Wednesday that another teenage suspect is in custody for the murder of 10-year-old Arianna Davis.

The accused, 19-year-old Dallas McKinney, is believed to have been involved in the Mother's Day shootout that claimed the young girl's life.

On May 14, 2023, just after 9 p.m., Arianna was sitting in the backseat of a family member's car when she was struck by a stray bullet. Gunfire had erupted around her in the 3700 block of Hayes Street Northeast, and detectives said at the time she was merely an innocent bystander.

Three days after the incident, Arianna succumbed to her injuries at a local hospital and died.

Court records show McKinney had been arrested on Sept. 29 and charged with carrying a pistol without a license, procession of an unregistered firearm, resisting arrest, and assault on a police officer, among other charges.

Koran Gregory, the other 19-year-old suspect, was arrested on Sept. 18. He has been charged with first-degree murder while armed.

Metropolitan Police Chief Pamela A. Smith said at the time that tips and videos from the community led to the suspect being put in handcuffs. MPD's Homicide Branch also received key information that led to McKinney's arrest.

So far, detectives believe that gunfire was being exchanged between Gregory and another individual when Arianna was shot.

It's unclear at the moment whether they believe McKinney pulled the trigger. The department is still looking for whoever else was involved.

The total possible reward amount for this case is up to $45,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible.