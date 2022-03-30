Injured eagle rescued by Prince George’s County couple

A Prince George's man recently rescued an injured bald eagle after Animal Control was unable to capture it.

Charles Robinson and his wife first spotted the eagle Saturday during their daily walk at a park near National Harbor. He says they called Animal Control, but the organization apparently could not wrangle the bird.

When Mr. Robinson returned to the park Sunday, the bald eagle was still there – injured and vulnerable – and that’s when he says he had to do something.

"I was scared because just the size of it was incredible and intimidating," Mr. Robinson said. "It literally took me probably in total several hours to just track it but 45 minutes of initial contact, wrestling it and chasing it through the thickets, through the grounds, through the branches, there’s also some bamboo trees that's back there. It was a hard chase down, and it kept putting up a battle. It would take its defensive stance and I got scared off, so I backed down and re-camouflaged myself to get closer."

"I was aiming to take the prize home to my wife because nobody is going to believe this story," Robinson added.

The eagle was at least 50 pounds and unable to fly. So, Mr. Robinson says he had to go back to his home in Oxon Hill, grab a blanket, and lure the eagle into his arms.

He borrowed a neighbor's dog kennel and placed the bird inside there until he was able to turn it over to the D.C. Wildlife Reserve, which then transferred the eagle to a raptor rehabilitation facility in Delaware.

The Robinsons happens to be eagle enthusiasts, tuned in to the eagle cam daily, so this was quite the catch.